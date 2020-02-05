Clear

Golden Apple: Mrs. Kari Wright of Osage

A familiar face to Osage Schools, this 3rd grade teacher is the latest Golden Apple award winner!

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 10:35 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

OSAGE, Iowa - Walk into Kari Wright's classroom at Lincoln Elementary, you'll see a whole lot of learning going on. From learning about geography and immigration, to learning how to run a business and a community. And yes, there's lots of reading.

Madison Jones gives her teacher rave reviews, like making it easier for her to learn.

"She doesn't have her favorite. She treats everybody the same and if I need help, she will help me and push me to my goal."

Wright is a well known face in Osage Schools; she taught at Washington School and at the Middle School for 15 years. Now in her third year of teaching 3rd grade, she credits her students for fueling her passion for teaching.

"It really is all about the kids, they are absolutely amazing. They are the reason you get up every day."

Currently, her students are learning about the value of money.

"We just started our big third grade economy, where the kids earn tallies, money, they have their own businesses. We do a lot with that in the second semester, and they are so excited about that."

One goal she would like to instill in her classes? Making her students see their potential.

"My hope is that I can push them and ultimately just believe in themselves. Anything is possible if they just believe and nothing is possible."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 7°
Snow later in the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Election judges needed

Image

winter walk to school day

Image

Honoring the Hubbell House Legacy

Image

Winter walk to school day in Minnesota

Image

Election judges needed

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Tuesday night highlights

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/4

Image

North Broadway property owners filing objects

Image

Coyote mating season

Community Events