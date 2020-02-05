Golden Apple: Mrs. Kari Wright of Osage

OSAGE, Iowa - Walk into Kari Wright's classroom at Lincoln Elementary, you'll see a whole lot of learning going on. From learning about geography and immigration, to learning how to run a business and a community. And yes, there's lots of reading.

Madison Jones gives her teacher rave reviews, like making it easier for her to learn.

"She doesn't have her favorite. She treats everybody the same and if I need help, she will help me and push me to my goal."

Wright is a well known face in Osage Schools; she taught at Washington School and at the Middle School for 15 years. Now in her third year of teaching 3rd grade, she credits her students for fueling her passion for teaching.

"It really is all about the kids, they are absolutely amazing. They are the reason you get up every day."

Currently, her students are learning about the value of money.

"We just started our big third grade economy, where the kids earn tallies, money, they have their own businesses. We do a lot with that in the second semester, and they are so excited about that."

One goal she would like to instill in her classes? Making her students see their potential.

"My hope is that I can push them and ultimately just believe in themselves. Anything is possible if they just believe and nothing is possible."