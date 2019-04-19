Clear
Golden Apple: Mrs. Becky Jolivette

Our Golden Apple winner this week is Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Elementary's Becky Jolivette

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 12:56 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

GARNER, Iowa - Walk into Mrs. Becky Jolivette's classroom, and you'll find a passionate teacher, eager to help students learn. One of those students is Braden Thoe.

"She always makes sure everybody gets their work done."

Braden's parents Kent and Jennifer are quick to express how much faith they have in Jolivette; in fact, Braden is the second child of their's she has taught.

"We have a lot of confidence when we send him to school every day. We know he's well taken care of. His education is first for her, and we can tell it through our conferences, and we really appreciate everything she's done."

This isn't the first time Jolivette has been nominated for the Golden Apple; it's her second, and says it caught her by surprise.

"When I was a TAG [Talents and Gifts] teacher, I had the honor. This is the first time as a classroom teacher."

As she continues her 30+ year career in education, he passion continues to blossom.

"I can't wait to get here in the morning, and I'm usually here late at night just because I love my job."

Tracking a chillier start to your Friday before a sunny warm up!
