Golden Apple: Mrs. Annette Anderson

NORA SPRINGS, Iowa - She's taught a variety of classes in her 12 years a teacher, ranging from Spanish to Math; this year, Annette Anderson is teaching Social Studies and Literacy, teaching students everything from the world around them, as well as writing essays.

And when you're around her, students Isabella Hines and Addyson Runde say that you're in good hands.

"She's extremely welcoming to everyone, even kids who have struggles. She helps everyone. It doesn't matter if you're a teacher or student," Hines said.

"She doesn't favor anyone and she acts like you're all her friend and not her student. She works through things with you. She doesn't expect you to do it all on your own and she takes time to talk it over with you if you have questions," Runde said.

In fact, her passion for teaching is rubbing off on Hines.

"I love her social studies class, and she's really inspired me to be a teacher. She's the reason, even though my Dad's a teacher."

Mrs. Anderson credits her role models for getting into starting her career of being a public educator.

"My parents. I was a Girl Scout leader for 20 some years, always enjoyed spending time with kids. In my 40s, I decided it was time for me to finish my career."

And being around her students has been fulfilling and fun way to spend her years.

"They're just awesome. I love every one of them. Such a great group."