MASON CITY, Iowa - Kids tend to have a lot of energy, and one way to shake it off is by moving.

Now, Mason City P.E. teacher Paul Childress, who's better known by the nickname 'Cha Cha', is being recognized for his efforts in getting kids active weekly.

Landen Hoadley is one of Cha Cha's students.

"When we have P.E., we always do fun stuff."

And it's all in the goal of keeping kids moving.

"Last year, we did lots of volleyball and basketball. This year, we're focusing on soccer and we have to do the mile run twice this year."

He nominated Cha Cha because of his kindness and caring about his students, and is well loved by the school.

Throughout his 23 years at Jefferson Elementary, Cha Cha has changed up the acitivities over the years, but being surrounded by great teachers and students has never changed.

"I'm lucky to be in a great building, but I'm very lucky to have kids like this in this school that make my job a lot easier because they're awesome kids to work with."

For kids that are comming in next year, Cha Cha and Landen have some words to share.

"Try to make it fun, let them know it's safe, and this is a safe place they can have fun. And I want them be comfortable in this place and have this be a place where they enjoy coming to and enjoy having class."

"I think the students that come to Jefferson next year, they're going to like Cha Cha just as much as I do."