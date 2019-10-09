Golden Apple: Mr. Jason Grunklee of West Fork

ROCKWELL, Iowa - Walking into Mr. Jason Grunklee's classroom at West Fork Schools, it can be loud. It can be boisterous. But it's always a lot of fun.

Deanna Black has had Mr. Grunklee as a music teacher for a few years now, and recalls a fond memory.

"Him teaching me how to play flute and working with me."

And it was a no brainer to nominate him.

"In my opinion, he's one of our best teachers, and he's always willing to help us, even if it's not something to do with band. And he makes class fun."

Grunklee heads the Warhawk Band, and teaches music class for 2nd, 3rd and 6th grades, and has been at West Fork since 2015. He finds it rewarding every day.

"I like the variety. I think I'd get bored if it was only high school students for an entire day. I have this class for another half hour or so, then jump to a 3rd grade class. It's a completely different mindset."

The kids keep him on his toes.

"When I get into the classroom with the kids, I'm very comfortable. I feel at home."

Deanna shares some positive words about the teacher she nominated, and what for students to look for as they continue their academic careers.

"If you get a teacher like Grunklee, your classes will always be fun. Even if you're doing something like a test, he'll make it fun and teachers like that will make it fun."