Golden Apple: Mardy Schaefer of CAL

LATIMER, Iowa - Inside Mardy Schaefer's classroom at CAL Community School, reading is the focus. And it's something Carter Janssen enjoys.

"Mrs. Schaefer's ready to encourage and ready to help and learn."

He nominated his teacher because of her passion and commitment to making sure every student excels.

"She finds the right capabilities for people to learn, like an interesting book or a website on a computer to help them learn math."

During a surprise assembly on Monday, the entire school, from Preschool to 6th grade, honored her. And she is very humbled by that honor.

"I was shocked. I didn't know what the assembly was about. I was shocked when my name was called."

Schaefer applauds seeing an elementary student recognize the hard work teachers put in daily.

"Being in a small school, it's all about community. I feel like a reward is a group reward. We are here to support each other."

A celebration as she helps these students enjoy reading, one book at a time.

"Each class and each student are unique. It makes teaching exciting. They inspire me, and I hope in some small way, I can inspire them as well."