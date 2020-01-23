Golden Apple: Kelly Penn

MASON CITY, Iowa - Walking into Kelly Penn's Honors Literacy class at John Adams Middle School, be prepared to be challnged in reading and writing, as well as pushing to be a better student.

For 8th graders Naomi Garrett, Ishnoor Kaur, Maggie Gerrietts, Nevaeah Bouska and Karim Eldadah, it's their second year having Penn as their teacher.

"She's super nice. She gives us time to do our work, even if it's a lot," Eldadah said.

"She's welcoming, and she's not very strict," Bouska sid.

"Whenever we need help, she'll sit down with us and thoroughly help us through problems or work if we're behind," Kaur added. "She's like a second mother."

"Just making the classroom an environment when we walk in, we have a smile on our face," Garrett notes.

They just wrapped up a series on the works of Dr. Seuss, and writing poems in his style, ranging from positivity and believing in yourself, to reaching goals and an end to bullying. The author is just one lesson that's part of Honors Literacy, which functions a tad different than maybe what you're used to.

"She takes what literacy classes are doing and enhances it and makes it tougher, and at a faster paced too," Gerrietts said.

But it's not a bad thing; in fact, Penn makes it appealing.

"She challenges us, but in a good way. Some of her former students definitely say it's helpful the way she teaches, because it gets you ready for high school."

In her near 3 decades teaching, Penn desires for her students to have a full educational experience.

"I expect them to do what's right, and I expect them to be challenged. I expect them to advocate for themselves and their needs as a learner."

If you're a strong writer and reader, and feel self-motivated, you'll fit right in.

"Middle schools are so difficult, but if we work together as a community between the parents and teachers, we can get these kids to be fabulous, strong students."