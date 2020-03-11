Golden Apple: Kaitlyn Aberson

GARNER, Iowa - She has only been a teacher at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School for 2 years, but English and Journalism teacher Kaitlyn Aberson has not only been a positive influence on her students, but in return, those students have been a positive influence on her.

GHV Seniors Patrick Carew and Madison Moretz say Ms. Aberson is a deserving recipient of the Golden Apple.

"She works past being a teacher. She's a mentor, she's a coach, for both the high schoolers and junior high, which makes her a great role model for the students," Carew says.

"She's our English teacher, but she's smart all around. She can help with math problems, anything the students have questions about."

"I've become more friends with her because we talk about the college aspect. She's been helping me out with my comp papers and what college is going to be like next year," Moretz says.

Aberson didn't pursue teaching right away - she came to it later and realized it was a perfect fit.

"My Mom is a teacher, and actually grew up saying I'd do anything but teaching, because I always wanted to follow my own path. Then I went to college, and realized it was a fit for me. I love kids and helping kids. That's why I do what I do."

This young educator is able to understand how her students view the world.

"I feel like I know some of the things they go through, which is really helpful. But at the same time, I'm in a position that I'm able to encourage them and be a role model for them and someone they could rely on."

She's all about preparing students for success.

"When I wake up in the morning, the thing that I think the most about is what I can do to help kids the most today. And that might be helping them with an essay, that might be helping them with vocab words. And also...'what are your goals? How are we going to get there? How are we going to get there together? What are your goals beyond college? Are you interested in trade school?' That's the stuff I'm really interested in. Being an English teacher, with writing, that's a great way to access kids that way."