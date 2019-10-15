Golden Apple: Julie Lawler

MASON CITY, Iowa - She's taught generations of children at Roosevelt Elementary, even some who now have their own kids in her classroom.

And usually, those who nominate a teacher for Golden Apple are the students themselves.

But this week, it's the parents that are sending in the nomination.

Talia Hirsch's dad Eric has some ties to being in Lawler's classroom: Lawler was his kindergarten teacher and other members of his family.

"She taught my brother, my nephew, our oldest daughter and our youngest currently."

All these years later, Talia's parents have nothing but nice things to say about Lawler, as she gets started in her K-12 education.

"Keeping parents informed and making the transition into kindergarten and into school easy for kids and parents," her mom Devan adds.

But not everything is the same as it was way back when. In fact, the Hirsch's have noticed some upgrades.

"I remember learning my colors in kindergarten, and she's learning how to read sentences. It's escalated quickly as to what they're learning."

Lawler credits some extra help in her over 3-decade career as a public educator.

"I've had a lot of other teachers and mentors and administrators that were phenomenal that guided me over the years."

And it's meeting the new students at the start of each year that keeps her in the classroom.

"I love 5 and 6 year olds. It's a party in here."