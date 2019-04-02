Clear
Golden Apple: Jodie Daniels, Chatfield

This week's Golden Apple winner is Jodie Daniels of Chatfield Elementary School.

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

CHATFIELD, Minn. - Jodie Daniels teaches 6th grade at Chatfield Elementary School.

Elissa Johnsrud nominated Mrs. Daniels for the Golden Apple Award. Johnsrud is a fellow teacher and the parent of one of Daniels' students. "She gave the kids a project this year called genius hour to do something to make themselves better, their community, or their world and the ideas the kids came up with and she helped facilitate were just amazing," she explains.

"I love that I get to see smiles on kids faces. I get to help kids problem solve and think about how they're going to learn and enjoy learning and get them excited about their future," says Mrs. Daniels.

Mrs. Daniels' family was there to watch her receive the award.

Tracking a scattered forecast - clouds, rain, mix, and rising temps.
