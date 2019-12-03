Golden Apple: Jessica Honsey of Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Her students say she teaches them to march to the beat of their own drum. This week's Golden Apple recipient is Jessica Honsey.

Samantha Oehlke is in Mrs. Honsey class. She shares why Mrs. Honsey is her favorite teacher.

“Mrs. Honsey is one of my favorite teachers because she is really good at bridging the gap between school and home,” Oehlke said. “She cares a lot about how we work as a band and how we socialize together and so it's always a happy environment."

Despite being popular with her students it was actually faculty member Cathy Conger that nominated Mrs. Honsey .

“She puts in so much time and effort working with the kids," Conger said.

Mrs. Honsey says she never anticipated being nominated. She has been a teacher for 21 years and for the most part, has taught band. She shares that she never anticipated being nominated.

"I enjoy music, it's one of my passions,” Honsey said. “ Its something that I feel like the kids can get better at all the time and it makes me feel like I can do something to enhance their experience."