Golden Apple: Clark Ebert, Riceville

RICEVILLE, Iowa - Inside Clark Ebert's 2nd grade classroom at Riceville Elementary, he's teaching his students on how to count money. And it's starting to make 'cents' for them.

For Colten Clark, every day in the classroom is priceless.

"He makes class super interesting for us and he does a lot of fun stuff."

His mom Shilo describes her son's teacher as laid back and patient with students.

"He's very, very gentle with them, and that goes a long way, because they remember that."

In his nearly two decades as a public educator, Ebert has maintained positive energy with his students.

"I love watching how the kids learn in respect to how they learn differently from each other, to the 'Aha!' moments when you see something click."

He hopes his upbeat attitude and passion for education continues to keep his students engaged.

"It's no different than anybody else. You want to come to work excited. This is like their work, they come here as much as we do, and we want to make it an exciting place for them to come. Because if they're not excited about it, then they're not going to want to be here either."