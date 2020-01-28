Clear

Golden Apple: Chris Fernholz

Fernholz teaches business finance classes at Kasson-Mantorville High School.

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 6:53 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

Kasson-Mantorville, Minn-Teacher Chris Fernholz challenges and inspires Rylie Splittstoesser each day.
Fernholz teaches business finance classes at Kasson-Mantorville High School.
Splittstoesser says she's learning a lot.

"I've learned a lot of life lessons from him," Splittstoesser said.

"We talk a lot about investing, we talk about paying for college without debt, we talk about paying for calls without debt just applicable stuff to their lives,” Chris Fernholz said.

Fernholz's love for teaching started early. His father steve Fernholz was a teacher for 33 years.

"I think that's being recognized for your work is the best thing that can happen to an educator,” Steve Fernholz said. “If your students appreciate what you are doing then you know that you are doing a very good job. I’m very very proud of him. He has done a lot of great things in his life and this is just one more of the many things that he has done.

