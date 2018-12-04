Clear

Golden Apple Award Winner: Tara Dunken

Tara Dunken teaches social studies at Byron High School.

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 10:02 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

BYRON, Minn. - Teachers often don't realize the impact they're making on students until later in life. That changed for one Byron High School social studies teacher.

Role playing court cases is one way Tara Dunken teaches her students about the real world. Her passion for teaching came after watching the movie, "Schindler's List."

"My mission I guess from there on was that I need to teach kids and other people about things that were happening in our world that they just didn't know about," Dunken said.

It's not so much the lessons that connect Dunken to her students, but the relationships she builds with them.

"She's pretty outgoing and nice and easy to talk to," Macy Akervik, a senior who nominated Dunken, said. "She's easy to understand you if you have a close relationship with her.

A testament to the teaching mentality Dunken brings to the dozens of faces she see each day.

"Kids don't always remember what you teach them of math, or science, or English," Dunken said, "but if you can have those connections with them and talk to them about life or what's going on, that's what truly matters."

If you want to nominate your teacher, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 7°
Scattered flurries and cloudy skies for tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

HONKERS CHANGE OWNERS

Image

12-04-18 BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS

Image

Mabel hog lot latest

Image

Foster Family Closet

Image

Proposed funding for Rochester Park

Image

Indoor air quality project

Image

Tuesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Golden Apple Award Winner: Mrs. Dunken

Image

Kavars take the stand

Image

Holocaust survivor shares his story with students

Community Events