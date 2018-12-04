Golden Apple Award Winner: Tara Dunken

BYRON, Minn. - Teachers often don't realize the impact they're making on students until later in life. That changed for one Byron High School social studies teacher.

Role playing court cases is one way Tara Dunken teaches her students about the real world. Her passion for teaching came after watching the movie, "Schindler's List."

"My mission I guess from there on was that I need to teach kids and other people about things that were happening in our world that they just didn't know about," Dunken said.

It's not so much the lessons that connect Dunken to her students, but the relationships she builds with them.

"She's pretty outgoing and nice and easy to talk to," Macy Akervik, a senior who nominated Dunken, said. "She's easy to understand you if you have a close relationship with her.

A testament to the teaching mentality Dunken brings to the dozens of faces she see each day.

"Kids don't always remember what you teach them of math, or science, or English," Dunken said, "but if you can have those connections with them and talk to them about life or what's going on, that's what truly matters."

