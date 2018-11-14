Golden Apple Award: Mrs. Terri Anderson

ROCKWELL, Iowa - For the second time in two decades, a local educator is being recognized for their efforts in the classroom. This is the second time Terri Anderson has won the Golden Apple Award, and she says it feels just as sweet.

“Well, I was shocked and just very honored and humbled by the award. Ava is a sweetheart and a joy to teach and they inspire me every day,” says Mrs. Anderson.

Ava Huff nominated her teacher for the award.

“I nominated Mrs. Anderson because she is a wonderful teacher and she's very positive about a lot of things,” says Huff.

Mrs. Anderson teaches social studies at West Fork Middle School in Rockwell. Even though she focuses a lot on history, she hopes it's shaping her student’s future.

“Well, if you learn about your past you can better it. You learn where you came from you can improve upon that,” says Anderson.

And while students like Ava Huff say Mrs. Anderson's class is a great place to be, “When you walk into her classroom you feel this feeling and it’s like thank gosh for this teacher;” one of Mrs. Anderson's main goals is to inspire her students beyond the building.

“Social studies is citizenship all the way and being a good citizen is going out and doing things to help the community and the people around you,” she says.

Congratulations to Mrs. Terri Anderson.

Click here to nominate a teacher for the Golden Apple Award.