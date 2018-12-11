Golden Apple Award: Mrs. Sheryl Putz

FOREST CITY, Iowa - This week we are honoring a north Iowa teacher who is retiring at the end of the school year. Mrs. Sheryl Putz at Forest City Middle School is receiving this week’s Golden Apple Award.

“I feel very honored. It's nice to be recognized in that way,” says Putz

She has her student, Melia Golwitzer, to thank.

“Well, I wanted to nominate her because she is retiring this year and I’ve heard a lot of people a grade above me say she'll make your entire year,” says Golwitzer.

Being a Language Arts teacher, Mrs. Putz is not new to reading books, or reading into her students.

“You know everybody has a story when they come to school, so I try to make them feel special that day as well,” says Putz.

“She's like a friend to all of us. She listens to us and understands how we are, so we talk to her and she's just kind of there to listen to us,” says Golwitzer.

As for what's next for Mrs. Putz after she retires at the end of the year.

“Some sort of subbing, I'd still like be involved with students somehow,” she says.

Congratulations to Sheryl Putz!

If you know someone who deserves the Golden Apple Award head to KIMT.com.