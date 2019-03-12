Golden Apple Award: Mrs. Jaralyn Pickar

FOREST CITY, Iowa - No doubt it, algebra can be mind-numbing.

But two Forest City High School students say their teacher went above and beyond to teach them the subject.

Kennedy Baker and Alyson Walker say Mrs. Jaralyn Pickar ensured the curriculum made sense.

"She does a lot of problems with all the students, instead of just giving us the problem."

While they're no longer in Pickar's classes, they say what she taught them has carried over to other math courses.

"She really helps extend our learning to make sure we're prepared for other classes."

Pickar attended Forest City High herself, and is now working side by side with some of the teachers that taught her. She's got a system for making a tough subject easier.

"I try to break it down piece by piece, and show them here's a little positivity, you did this, now let's add a little more. You can do that too. I just try to change it up, and keep them going, keep them positive."

She's seen improvement even among students who may have struggled with math.

"I don't want math to be scary to them, so I try to take that tension off and show them that they could do it. Everybody when I see them in public is like, 'oh, I hate math,' but I want to change their minds on that. It's not so bad, everybody can do it."