Golden Apple Award: Mr. Ryan Huffman from Osage

OSAGE, Iowa - For some, social science just isn't their subject in school.

So how does a teacher make it more interesting and appealing for students to learn?

When William Vanquathem steps into Mr. Ryan Huffman's classroom, he knows he'll never be bored.

"He's relatable to students, he talks about a lot of stuff that students will relate to."

It's his second year having Mr. Huffman as a teacher.

"He'll show videos that are made by other teachers like with the Five Themes of Geography, there's a song that a teacher made and all of us get a kick out of it."

So what is it that drives Mr. Huffman's passion for geography and history?

"Every subject is important, but I think it's important to see where people come from. A lot of it is tying in and connecting to them and how it relates to them is my big excitement piece."

One of his teaching tools he used recently is Fortnite, which can help teach the aforementioned 'Five Themes of Geography': location, place, human/environment interaction, movement and region.

"With Fortnite, you can find the five themes of geography. I'm pretty up on pop culture and I like seeing what they're interested in and then being like, 'alright, how can I build that into my lesson?"

He holds the students of Osage in high regard, and it is they that make him want to come to work every day.

"Everybody likes to be acknowledged for their work, but we have a lot of great kids here. Makes my job easier."