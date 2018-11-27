Clear
Golden Apple Award: Mr. Russ Kramer

Congratulations to Mr. Russ Kramer at Mason City High School!

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 4:57 PM
Posted By: Katie Huinker

MASON CITY, Iowa - This week we are honoring a north Iowa band instructor who not only cares about how his students perform musically, but how they perform in terms of their character. Congratulations to Mr. Russ Kramer, Director of Bands, at Mason City High School for winning this week's Golden Apple Award!
It was quite the Tuesday morning for Mr. Kramer.
“I was surprised.”
For 17 years Mr. Kramer has been instructing students on playing the right notes, in the right style, at the right time. But that's not necessarily why his student, Megan Johnson nominated him.
“I nominated Mr. Kramer because he's always pushing us to be better people not just in band but outside of band,” says Johnson.
“It goes way beyond the music. Sure, I want them to sound great but a big thing for me is character,” says Kramer.
His slogan: “It's not doing the right thing when people are watching; it's doing the right thing when nobody is.”
And as they prepare for their annual Christmas concert, Mr. Kramer has a way of reaching the students to really help them understand music.
“He comes up with ways to apply how we are playing to real life things,” says Johnson.
It's all in an effort to help the students be the very best they can be whether they are playing their instrument or not.
“It's just trying to find ways hopefully to motivate the students to try to push themselves beyond mediocrity towards excellence,” says Kramer.
Congratulations again to this week’s Golden Apple Award Winner!

