Golden Apple Award: Mr. Robert Ickler, Dodge Center

"He's definitely my favorite class to come to," says one of his students.

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 6:39 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

DODGE CENTER, Minn. - This Thanksgiving, one of the things Robert Ickler's students are thankful for is their time in his classroom.

"He's definitely my favorite class to come to," explains Hannah Stark, the student who nominated Mr. Ickler for a Golden Apple Award.

"To have a student think highly enough of what I do to take the time and effort to go and nominate me for that, I'm extremely grateful," says Mr. Ickler.

Mr. Ickler is the Agriculture Science teacher at Triton High School in Dodge Center. His students say he's made a lasting impact on them because he teaches more than just the curriculum, but also life lessons.

"Just what it's like to be an adult in the real world, like he tells you straight up what it's going to be like, he doesn't sugarcoat it," says Stark.

"When I talk to graduates year after they're done with high school... I ask what I could do different to help make sure that the next generation that's coming up is ready to go to work, ready to go to school, ready to have a productive life and be happy with what they're doing," adds Ickler.

