Golden Apple Award: Mr. Justin Uhlenhopp

FOREST CITY, Iowa - This week we are recognizing a local teacher who is helping his students grasp complex concepts in the classroom.

“He's just a great teacher.”

Mr. Justin Uhlenhopp, better known as Mr. U, teaches 8th grade science at Forest City Middle School.

“Science has always been my favorite,” says Mr. U.

He has a love for science that started early on in life.

“My three favorite teachers that I had were science teachers. I just loved their approach, it's very similar to mine I believe,” he says.

And that approach seems to be working - take it from the four students who nominated him.

“In 6th and 7th grade I did not like science at all because it was so confusing, but ever since having Mr. U, I understand everything,” says Ashlynn Miller.

“I used to not like science but now science is like my favorite class,” says Kaci Suby.

“It wasn't so good at first but once I got Mr. U as a teacher I got better at it,” says Avery Smith.

“I love science,” says Cooper Littrell.

Mr. U says it's all about taking the intimidation out of the equation.

“The vocabulary, the note taking, we don't do that in my room. We get there through labs and hands-on activities and online simulations and it seems to be working,” he says.

As for how it feels to be a golden apple award winner...

“It’s exciting, it's fun to be recognized and know your students enjoy being in your classroom,” says Mr. U.

If you want to nominate your teacher click on "Golden Apple" under the Community tab.