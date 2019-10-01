Clear
Golden Apple Award: Mr. Daniel Howe, Rochester

"I just have a passion for helping people," says Howe.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Student Nicholas Molitor nominated Mr. Daniel Howe, math teacher at Century High School, for the KIMT News 3 Golden Apple Award. He hung up posters all over school asking his peers to nominate him too.

"He's very nice. He understands people a lot and he helps students through their issues. He tries to make our day better to simply make us smile," says Molitor.

"I just have a passion for helping people. If I wasn't doing this, I'd be doing something else in the community to help people whether that be in healthcare or whatever. The true passion I have isn't really the mathematics, it's helping other people out," says Mr. Howe.

