Golden Apple Award: Mr. Daniel Howe, Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Student Nicholas Molitor nominated Mr. Daniel Howe, math teacher at Century High School, for the KIMT News 3 Golden Apple Award. He hung up posters all over school asking his peers to nominate him too.
"He's very nice. He understands people a lot and he helps students through their issues. He tries to make our day better to simply make us smile," says Molitor.
"I just have a passion for helping people. If I wasn't doing this, I'd be doing something else in the community to help people whether that be in healthcare or whatever. The true passion I have isn't really the mathematics, it's helping other people out," says Mr. Howe.
