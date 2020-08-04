Gold and silver prices spiking

KIMT NEWS 3 - Some investors might be bailing from their stocks in search of a safer place to invest their cash.

Both gold and silver prices spiked earlier today. Gold traded over $2,000 per ounce while Silver also topped out over $25 per ounce.

Rayce Hardy, economics instructor for Riverland Community College explains why money mavens are snapping up precious metals.

"People are looking for something to hold onto that's got some certainity and gold's pretty certain. We've been keeping an eye on gold for thousands of years," said Hardy.

Gold has had record highs before, during the stagflation era of the late 70s and early 80s as well as the Great Recession from just a few years ago.

According to Hardy, that uncertainty comes from trade wars and COVID-19. He also thinks gold and silver are not done with their spike in price and there might be some time left to get in on the action.