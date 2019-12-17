Gold Krugerrand dropped into Rochester Red Kettle

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Salvation Army is collecting more than just spare change this holiday season.
With bill ringers all over Rochester, the Salvation Army says it’s found a $1,5000 gold Krugerrand and a diamond ring in its well-known red kettles.
“It’s actually a really fun part of the kettle season,” says Major Bob Mueller of The Salvation Army, “Someone’s donated a set of gold fillings, someone’s donated silver certificates, or gold coins. You just never know what’s going to show up in those kettles.”
