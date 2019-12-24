Clear
Gold Eagle coin dropped in Mason City red kettle

Salvation Army says first such coin they're gotten in many years.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 8:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A gold coin was dropped in a Salvation Army red kettle Tuesday.

It happened sometime between 10 am and noon at Southbridge Mall while KIMT’s Amy Fleming and family were manning the kettle. The Salvation Army of North Iowa says this 50 Dollar Gold Eagle is the first such coin they’re received in many years.

A gold ½ Krugerrand was put in another red kettle over the weekend.

The Salvation Army of North Iowa says they’re still working to meet their Christmas campaign goal of $253,300.

