Gold Cross transitions to Mayo Clinic Ambulance

ROCHESTER, Minn. – There’s a new name and look for a local ambulance service.
Gold Cross Ambulance will now be called Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
The name change will clarify that the ambulance service is provided by Mayo Clinic for patients and communities.
The promise to bring the same excellent care remains.
“Mayo Clinic Ambulance is going to be using the same dedicated professional high quality staff that we've used under the name of
Gold Cross that won't change,” Dr. John Wald, member of the Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service board of directors, said.
There are 70 ambulances serving communities across parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin.
