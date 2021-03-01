Going for gold, Rochester Nordic Ski Team holds Winter Olympics

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As we inch closer to spring, the season for the Rochester Nordic Ski Team is winding down. The team held their annual winter olympics Monday at Quarry Hill Nature Center.

"Every single year this was always the highlight," team captain Joyce Korinek said.

A socially distanced torch relay and a sled relay, athletes went for the gold.

"Last year I actually got last in three of the events which in turn gave me gold medals because my friend and I did so poorly," Korinek said. "I'm going for the real gold."

This season was challenging for the club, who early on, had to hold their practices through Zoom. Head Coach David Herbert said holding the games is a great way to finish the year strong.

"One of the key things with the team in the past has been socializing and making friends but they're still doing that at a distance and we fought through it," he said. "I think it's going to be one of the most memorable seasons for all of us."

Covid wasn't even the biggest obstacle the club faced. High temperatures over the weekend created a messy trail.

"There's a lot of ice. Fortunately when you get out on the trails it's safer," Herbert said.

For just a few hours, the team can escape the challenges of the pandemic and enjoy each other's company.

"It's a good time just to get away from doing school things and have some fun with your friends because we're not really able to hang out with our friends as much," team captain Audrey Ehling said.