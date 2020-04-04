Godfather's Pizza closed in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – After 34 years in Albert Lea, Godfather’s Pizza is closed.
Franchise President Brad Price issued a public statement saying:
“We’ve battled floods, the availability of workforce is a constant concern and how with economic uncertainty, I felt the time had come to close the doors.”
Price says the business climate is so different from when they started in 1986 but “it’s been a wonderful 34 years” and he sincerely thanks everyone in the community including his customers, staff, and business associates.
