Godfather's Pizza closed in Albert Lea

Restaurant opened up in 1986.

Posted: Apr 4, 2020 5:05 PM
Updated: Apr 4, 2020 5:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – After 34 years in Albert Lea, Godfather’s Pizza is closed.

Franchise President Brad Price issued a public statement saying:

“We’ve battled floods, the availability of workforce is a constant concern and how with economic uncertainty, I felt the time had come to close the doors.”

Price says the business climate is so different from when they started in 1986 but “it’s been a wonderful 34 years” and he sincerely thanks everyone in the community including his customers, staff, and business associates.

