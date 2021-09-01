Goats take care of some business at Jay C. Hormel Nature Center

AUSTIN, Minn. - Austin's Jay C. Hormel Nature Center is being visited by some hard-working and cheerful business friends this week!

Amid their 50th anniversary celebration, the nature center welcomed 40 goats to their grounds to eat and control two invasive species: buckthorn and honeysuckle.

Not only are the animals cute - they are an environmentally friendly solution to an invasive species problem!

Gus Maxfield and his wife started their business Goats on the Go two years ago as a retirement interest, after enjoying their own goats and wanting to share the feeling with the community.

Goats on the Go rent out goats to the Austin and Rochester areas for establishments to get their invasive species under control.

Out of the 130 goats Maxfield and his wife own, they have been donating around 40 goats to the Hormel Nature Center for the past couple years - but for Maxfield, the company is about more than just the business aspect.

"They're a lot of fun," said Maxfield. "And just people's reaction is a lot of it too. we have a lot of people that hire goats to do brush removal and stuff. And I'm not so sure they care about the brush removal, they just kind of want goats in their yard. And that way they get to have them there for a while and enjoy them."

Maxfield said the secret goat formula for controlling invasive species is about 40 goats per acre for one week.

"They're pretty happy, they're pretty easy going," said Nature Center Naturalist Intern Meredith Maloney. "As long as they have food to eat, which is the reason why they get moved around is to eat all of these plants that we want to get rid of."

While it may take a few years of the goats eating away at the invasive species for them to entirely leave, the Hormel Nature Center continues to welcome them with open arms.

Although the goats will only remain at this location for this week, the Hormel Nature Center welcomes all guests year-round.

"We have over 500 acres of property," said Maloney. "We have classes year-round, we do a lot of school groups types of things - so, public schooling during the year. But during the summer we have a ton of programs that people can sign up for, from monarch tagging to random classes about camouflage. Whatever your interest is, we have something for you."