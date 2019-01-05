Clear
Goats help dispose of Christmas trees

"They love eating and so it's a win-win."

Posted: Jan. 5, 2019 10:09 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – If Saturday’s warm weather and sunshine wasn’t enough to cheer you up, maybe this will.

Saturday afternoon was the ‘Goats on the Snow’ event in Mason City. While there was no snow to be found, goats from ‘Goats on the Go’ in Algona enjoyed a buffet of Christmas trees.

It is a way to dispose of the holiday favorite in an environmentally-friendly way.

Hillary Petersen, the company’s co-owner, says this doesn’t help the animals – it’s actually quite healthy for them.

“There’s a lot of benefits to them eating Christmas trees,” Petersen told KIMT. “It helps with their gastrointestinal tract and also is some natural immune defenses for them. They love eating and so it’s a win-win for their diet and for their overall health.”

Petersen also says the goats are used to help clear overgrowth in natural areas such as parks and even in some residential locations.

Boys Scout Troop #1012 was also on location taking donations.

“We are here taking freewill donations and giving out sweets and hot chocolate for us to go one campouts and stuff.”

The event lasted from 10 AM-4 PM on Jan. 5.

