Goats cleaning out overgrowth in Mason City's Asbury Farm neighborhood

MASON CITY, Iowa - You may have seen goats munching on grass in various areas in Cerro Gordo County this summer. But don't be alarmed, they're there for a reason!

For at least the next 2-3 weeks, goats from Get Your Goat Overgrowth Specialists are munching on overgrowth in brush and grass in prairie areas behind the Asbury Farm neighborhood just north of the Winnebago River.

Owner Deb Paschal has been in business for 4 years, and so far, her goats have had a busy schedule.

"They're solidly busy from the end of April, first part of May, all the way through September. They've worked the lake shores along Clear Lake, they did the reservoir in Mason City near Pebble Creek back there."

For those who are looking to clear up their yard, Paschal says these goats could be called in to help, whether in a rural or urban setting.

"It gives people a chance to see what they need to cut. A lot of times, it's so overgrown you don't even know what you have in there. The goats go in there and clean it up, and there's tree trunks left so they can go in and cut those down."

For her goats, Paschal says it takes roughly 7-8 days to clear out an acre.