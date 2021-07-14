GoFundMe set up to support family of 2 boys killed in Kossuth Co.

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa - A GoFundeMe for the family of two boys who were found shot to death in Kossuth County has already far exceeded its goal.

The Iowa DCI said the bodies of Logan Phelon, 6, and Seth Phelon, 3, were found earlier this month in a murder-suicide.

Christopher Phelon, 32, was also found deceased at the scene, authorities said.

"The law enforcement investigation and autopsies conducted by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner determined that Logan and Seth died as the result of gunshot wounds, and their manner of death was considered homicide. Christopher Phelon died as the result of a gunshot wound and manner of death was considered suicide," authorities said.

A goal of $5,000 was set in the GoFundMe to support the family. As of Wednesday morning, around $15,000 had been donated.

"On Monday, July 5th, Grace went to pick up her two sons from their dad's house after their weekend visitation. When she arrived, Grace discovered that the boys were shot by their dad before he turned the gun on himself and committed suicide. Logan was 6 and Seth was 3 years old. To say that Grace is devastated is an understatement," the GoFundMe page says.