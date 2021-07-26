GoFundMe set up for Hampton teen killed in Mason City crash

MASON CITY, Iowa - A GoFundMe has been set up for a Hampton teen killed in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend in Mason City.

Cammie Lee Haack, 17, of Hampton, was killed in the crash on S. Federal Ave. on Saturday morning.

As of Monday morning, more than $11,000 has been raised for Haack's family.

Authorities said that Haack and Joanna Gautier, 30, of Charles City, were involved in the crash on S. Federal Ave. at 6:30 a.m.

The Mason City Police Department, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Mason City Fire Department were all called to the 3500 block of South Federal Avenue around 6:30 am Saturday in response to the collision.