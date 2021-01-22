GoFundMe created for struggling grocery store

AUSTIN, Minn- The pandemic has impacted dozens of businesses in Minnesota including an Austin grocery store. Sudanese Community International Market, a small grocery store selling various ethnic foods from Eastern Africa, was struggling before COVID-19. The pandemic has only made things worst for it. When it first started, owner Gathak Reath, had to cut the hours of his business.

When he cut the store's hours, customers had to shop elsewhere and business was decreasing. Until recently, Reath was unable to pay the store's rent or buy inventory.

To try to keep his store open, Reath launched a GoFundMe page, hoping donations would keep it open which so far it has.

"I thank the community of Austin because they fund the store to pay the bills," said Reath. "That was my goal of that."

People have donated over $3,000 to keep Sudanese Community International Market open. Anyone interested in making a donation can click here.