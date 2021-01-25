GoFundMe created for man hit off of Highway 52

ROCHESTER, Minn- It has been nearly a week since 27-year-old Joseph Hoeft was hit by another vehicle while changing a tire on his Jeep and now his friends and family are asking for support. Hoeft, a resident of Grand Meadow, was on Highway 52 last Wednesday when the incident transpired. A GoFundMe was recently created by his friend Alissa Jauert, to help raise money for his medical and household expenses.

"He's just going to need a little bit of support from the community to help him get through all this," said Jauert.

While it remains unknown as to how fast the car that hit him was going, according to Jauert, the vehicle that hit Hoeft was a 1996 Crown Victoria going at highway speeds. He was then taken to St Mary's with multiple life threatening injuries including a broken leg, pelvis, and internal bleeding. He also had intestines repaired.

"He's in critical condition and he's pulling through some of it but it's going to be a very slow process," explained Jauert. "All the support we can give him and the family is going to be much needed."

Hoeft is recovering in ICU but might need more surgery. So far, over $6,100 has been raised. Anyone interested in supporting him can click here.