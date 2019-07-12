Go-Hawks no match for the Mohawks

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Mason City Mohawks (17-21) were too much for Waverly-Shell Rock, walking off with a 10-0 victory on Thursday.
The win puts the Mohawks advance to the region semifinals at No. 15 Webster City (21-6) on Saturday at 7:00 PM.
