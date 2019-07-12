Clear

Go-Hawks no match for the Mohawks

Mason City advances to Saturday's semifinal.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 3:15 AM
Updated: Jul 12, 2019 3:26 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Mason City Mohawks (17-21) were too much for Waverly-Shell Rock, walking off with a 10-0 victory on Thursday.

The win puts the Mohawks advance to the region semifinals at No. 15 Webster City (21-6) on Saturday at 7:00 PM.

