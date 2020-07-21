Gloria Dei Lutheran Church is having an online conversation about white privilege

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many conversations surrounding systemic racism have been happening following the death of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis Police Officers in May. Gloria Dei Lutheran Church wants to do its part in helping the community have these important conversations.

Gloria Dei is hosting an online conversation where you can discuss your personal awareness of racism and white privilege. Director of Contemplative Practices, Julie Stevens, explained the church has a predominately white congregation, but they're working on ways to make sure the community knows everyone is welcome. She said the reason she felt so inspired to have this conversation is to educate herself about white privilege.

Stevens said her goal is to not teach or inform those participating, but rather just share ideas and experiences to have an open and honest conversation. "To realize systemically what's going on with racism and white privilege," explained Stevens. "But just as white individuals, how little of our life we have to consciously be aware of and think through and that's not true for persons of color." She wants the community to get comfortable with having uncomfortable conversations. "More open mindedness, more open heartedness to then hear black voices," Stevens said. "To see our part in systems and want to be more involved and be conduits of God's loving presence in the world."

The discussion takes place online Tuesday night starting at 6:30 and anyone is welcome to take part. Stevens encourages to come ready with those tough questions you want to ask or you're curious about. If you would like to register for the conversation, you can do so on Gloria Dei's website, then you'll receive a link through Google Meet.