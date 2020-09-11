Clear

Global COVID update: Britain launches app to track the virus

A man wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus cleans the ear of another at a bus station in Jammu, India, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Results of Indiaâ€™s first nationwide study of prevailing coronavirus infections has found that for every
A man wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus cleans the ear of another at a bus station in Jammu, India, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Results of Indiaâ€™s first nationwide study of prevailing coronavirus infections has found that for every

Coronavirus surging in eastern Europe.

Posted: Sep 11, 2020 7:28 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

LONDON — An app to help to contain the spread of the coronavirus will finally be launched in England and Wales on Sept. 24, months later than the British government had hoped.

The Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement that trials in the London district of Newham and on the Isle of Wight, off the southern coast of England, had shown that the app is “highly effective when used alongside traditional contact tracing to identify contacts of those who have tested positive for coronavirus.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock described the app’s launch as “a defining moment” and said it will help to contain the virus “at a critical time.”

Businesses including pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and cinemas are being urged to download and print a poster with the special scanning code. Customers can then scan the app on their smartphones on arrival at various venues.

The app was once touted as a game-changer, but it has been beset by problems partly linked to conflicting smartphone networks.

The other U.K. nations, Scotland and Northern Ireland, have launched their own separate apps.

HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

— Schools that are mostly Black, Latino favor starting online, which could worsen inequalities in education

— Americans are commemorating 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions

— In Peru, where virus has been particularly deadly, Indigenous people turn to ancestral remedies

— Myanmar bans flights, travel from its largest city Yangon as virus spreads

— Kansas City Chiefs begin NFL title defense with victory over Houston Texans before socially distanced crowd

— Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Pakistani authorities have announced the shutdown of a 250-bed COVID-19 hospital which was set up months ago in the country’s northwest amid increasing fatalities and infections from the coronavirus.

The medical facility for handling COVID-19 patients was set up at Lady Reading Hospital in the city of Peshawar after Pakistan reported its first confirmed case in February.

Hospital spokesman Mohammad Asim said Friday they recorded 270 deaths and handled thousands of patients since April.

He said currently they had only nine COVID-19 patients who will be moved to a new 25-bed ward at the hospital.

Other hospitals in Pakistan also plan to convert special COVID-19 wards of hospitals into other medical facilities.

The announcement comes hours after the government reported one of the fewest five fatalities from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising hopes that Pakistan is on the right path to fully containing the new virus despite having a fragile health system.

PRAGUE — The number of people infected with the coronavirus is surging in the Czech Republic, setting a record for the second time this week.

The Health Ministry says the day-to-day increase in the COVID-19 cases reached 1,382 on Thursday.

In the two previous days, the number of infected in one day surpassed 1,160.

In reaction to the spike, the Czech Republic has returned to mandatory wearing of face masks in interior spaces.

The Czech Republic has had a total of 32,413 COVID-19 cases and 448 people have died, according to government figures on Friday.

BANGKOK — Myanmar on Friday reimposed tough measures to control the spread of the coronavirus, banning travel out of the country’s biggest city, Yangon, and grounding all domestic flights. Both measures, announced just hours before taking effect, will be in place until Oct. 1.

An upsurge in coronavirus cases that began in August in the western state of Rakhine has since spread to other parts of the country. Health authorities had already ordered partial lockdowns in 29 of Yangon’s 44 townships, and roadblocks were set up Friday closing some smaller streets in the city.

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, the country’s de facto leader, said in a televised speech Thursday night that while the new regulations might appear too restrictive, if they are strictly obeyed for two or three weeks, the outbreak would be under control.

The Health Ministry on Friday announced 115 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,265, including 14 dead. Until the latest outbreak, Myanmar appeared to have largely been spared from the pandemic, having recorded just 353 virus cases as of the beginning of August.

LISBON, Portugal — Portugal’s president says the United Kingdom's decision to require quarantines for people traveling from the southern European country is unfair and punishes tourism-dependent regions.

Portugal, which is seeing a steady increase in coronavirus infections, was put back on Britain’s quarantine list on Thursday, three weeks after it had been taken off it.

British transport secretary Grant Shapps said the 14-day self-isolation rule only applies to those arriving from mainland Portugal, excluding the Azores or Madeira.

“We have a certain feeling of unfairness because we don’t close our doors to entries,” Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said late Thursday, according to public broadcaster RTP. “There are other countries that have much more difficult and complicated situations.”

He said the decision punished regions like Algarve, in the south, which is a magnet for tourists from Britain and where the spread of the virus is lower than in big cities.

Tourism, which accounts for 15% of Portugal's gross domestic product and roughly 9% of its jobs, has taken a big hit from border restrictions.

Portugal has reported more than 62,000 cases, including 1,852 deaths, from the virus.

NEW DELHI — India edged closer to recording nearly 100,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours as it ordered retesting of many people whose first results were from a less reliable testing method that’s being widely used.

According to the Health Ministry, India recorded another spike of 96,551 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its caseload to 4.56 million. It also reported on Friday another 1,209 deaths, taking total fatalities to 76,271.

It also said some negative rapid antigen tests should be redone through the more reliable RT-PCR method, the gold standard of coronavirus tests that looks for the genetic code of the virus. The retesting order applied to people who had negative results but had fever, coughing or breathlessness, or people who developed those COVID-19 symptoms within three days of their negative test results.

Using the rapid antigen, or viral protein, tests has allowed India to dramatically increase its testing capacity to more than 1.1 million a day, but the quicker, cheaper test is less reliable and retesting is often recommended.

The directive was meant to ensure infected people did not go undetected and to check the spread the disease among their contacts.

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s daily count of new coronavirus cases is under 200 for a ninth straight day, continuing a downward trend in fresh infections for the country.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday the 176 cases added in the previous 24 hours took the national tally to 21,919, with 350 deaths.

South Korea’s daily caseload was above 400 in late August, with clusters of new infections in churches, schools, restaurants and other spots, mostly in the Seoul metropolitan area. The outbreak has gradually slowed after authorities imposed stronger social distancing rules.

Health official Yoon Taeho says the government believes the country’s caseload is in general on a downward trajectory though he urges people to keep trying to reduce face-to-face contacts with others and follow social distancing guidelines.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 82249

Reported Deaths: 1936
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin24389896
Ramsey9805305
Dakota6629120
Anoka5167125
Stearns347623
Washington331655
Scott221732
Olmsted214726
Nobles189913
Blue Earth14685
Wright13976
Rice12418
Carver12217
Mower12193
St. Louis107325
Clay104540
Sherburne98513
Kandiyohi8681
Winona63817
Lyon5893
Steele4882
Nicollet46916
Todd4612
Watonwan4554
Freeborn4411
Benton4373
Le Sueur4173
McLeod4011
Chisago3761
Crow Wing36218
Waseca3536
Beltrami3393
Otter Tail3224
Goodhue2849
Martin2539
Polk2274
Itasca22513
Becker2142
Carlton2091
Cottonwood2080
Isanti2070
Pipestone1989
Douglas1931
Unassigned19252
Pine1730
Dodge1700
Chippewa1651
Morrison1521
Sibley1503
Murray1492
Wabasha1400
Brown1392
Meeker1342
Mille Lacs1223
Faribault1200
Yellow Medicine1201
Rock1190
Cass1103
Pennington1021
Jackson1001
Renville996
Koochiching953
Roseau920
Houston910
Fillmore890
Redwood780
Stevens781
Kanabec767
Lincoln760
Swift741
Pope720
Aitkin631
Wadena570
Grant564
Wilkin533
Hubbard520
Norman480
Marshall461
Lake440
Big Stone430
Mahnomen391
Red Lake350
Traverse270
Lac qui Parle260
Clearwater210
Lake of the Woods161
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 72221

Reported Deaths: 1199
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14332248
Johnson471926
Woodbury441458
Black Hawk411681
Linn3396100
Story303916
Dallas253438
Scott244125
Dubuque229237
Buena Vista187412
Pottawattamie174235
Marshall173232
Wapello116356
Webster111513
Sioux10343
Muscatine102252
Clinton95915
Cerro Gordo92021
Plymouth88520
Crawford8813
Warren8806
Des Moines6676
Tama66230
Jasper65931
Marion6213
Wright5321
Lee5316
Carroll5155
Henry4514
Dickinson4466
Bremer4127
Louisa40214
Boone3975
Washington37811
Franklin31617
Hamilton3042
Mahaska27618
Delaware2733
Hardin2541
Jackson2542
Floyd2523
Winneshiek2525
Clarke2483
Clay2473
Butler2352
Emmet2329
Benton2311
Shelby2301
Allamakee2115
Poweshiek2108
Clayton2093
Jones2063
Buchanan2021
Cedar1881
Guthrie1885
Winnebago18810
Lyon1793
Madison1762
Chickasaw1660
Hancock1662
Fayette1641
Howard1623
Grundy1602
Humboldt1602
Harrison1582
Cherokee1542
Mitchell1520
Iowa1491
Kossuth1490
Calhoun1442
Pocahontas1412
Mills1391
Sac1320
Palo Alto1310
Page1270
Monroe1258
Jefferson1241
Cass1192
Lucas1156
Taylor1141
Monona1111
Van Buren1081
Appanoose1043
Davis1034
Osceola1020
Union973
Worth900
Montgomery835
Keokuk781
Greene690
Wayne692
Fremont630
Ida600
Adair551
Decatur510
Audubon421
Ringgold352
Adams230
Unassigned30
