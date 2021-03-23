Giving yourself the best chance to survive an active shooter situation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In the event you find yourself in an active shooter situation law enforcement says there are steps you should take to give yourself the best chance to make it out alive.

FEMA and Homeland Security have three response guidelines: React, Escape, Survive.

The Rochester Police Department says you should always identify your exits whether you're at work, a grocery store, shopping mall or at school. You should then be mentally prepared to react during a shooting incident.

Capt. Aaron Penning says instead of trying to hide behind whatever is nearest you should keep moving towards an exit location and keep away from danger.

He explained, "In most environments there's not a lot of cover. We look at Colorado in the grocery store, cover is something that will stop a bullet, but even being behind an aisle can be just be as dangerous as being in front of someone shooting since bullets will travel through. I think moving towards an exit deliberately is the best mindset to have; with that mindset that you're going to get out."

Finally the last component is to keep your survival instincts active and never give up even if you're injured. You should keep going until law enforcement responds to the scene.

"We saw in Colorado, we saw in many of these, until law enforcement is able to engage and stop the threat they're looking for victims," said Penning. "When law enforcement arrives they're no longer looking for victims, now they have to address law enforcement."

When exiting an active scene the departments advises people try and keep their hands up and free of any devices as police are often trying to identify the shooter. That's because law enforcement often doesn't receive a clear description of the suspect.

Officers say if you call 911 during an active shooting incident you should make sure to clearly identify the location and if anyone is injured.