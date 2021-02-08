Giving your engine enough time to warm up is crucial in subzero temperatures

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With subzero temperatures this week, you'll likely be letting your vehicle warm up a bit before hitting the road. It's important to know that when you start your car, you do not want to take off and start driving right away. Your engine is still cold and needs time to warm up.

The Department of Energy suggests gently driving off about 30 seconds after you turn the vehicle on. The engine will warm up quicker when it's being driven, which helps the heat turn on sooner, you won't waste as much gas and it'll reduce emissions. However, some mechanics argue that's not enough time.

The owner of Rochester Auto Care, Todd Lange, said you don't need to let it run for a super long time, less than 10 minutes should be enough. He explained another thing you can do that will help your vehicle warm up quicker is make sure the defroster is on for both the front window and back window. As for pushing on your gas to help it warm up, well that's not necessary. "The faster you rev the engine, the more heat you can create. But I think it might be a little defeating if you just sit in your car and rev it," Lange explained. "If you're gonna let your car warm up, I would just let it idle. Revving it is probably not a great idea."

Lange breaks down why warming up your vehicle is important to unfreezing other parts as well. "A lot of the parts are moving parts and they're lubricated. The lubricants, especially when it gets super cold, they get harder and they thicken up," he explained. "So it is going to take a little bit more to get your vehicle moving. You know, bearings, that sort of thing, they're all internally lubricated with grease and the grease gets really thick when it's super cold out. So it is going to feel a little bit different and it'll sound different too."

It is illegal to have an unattended vehicle running on a street or a public parking lot in Rochester. That's only if the key is in the ignition. A remote start is fine.