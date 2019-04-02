Clear
Giving their neighborhood a 'walking audit'

Goal of the walking audit is to determine what could be done to improve walkability and look of a neighborhood

Apr. 2, 2019
Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Students at Newman Catholic High School are participating in an effort to improve safety around their school.

Students from Lindsay Nuehring's government class took part in "walking audits" around the school with members from the City of Mason City and the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health on Monday. The goal is to show what spots around the school, as well as around town, that the city could improve when it comes to walkability, safety, and aesthetics. 

Blake Pang was one of the students out for a walk on Monday, and says it's a bit of an eye opening experience.

"Normally I drive to school, so I don't really notice all that's really wrong with it. But when you get outside and walk and try to go on the trails, it's really difficult actually."

Nuehring adds that the audit is part of a class project with students soon taking their findings and recommend them to the City.

"This is something that's right around Newman, and this matters to them. They drive these roads every day, they've been bussed to school on these roads every day. So for them to actually get the chance to make suggestions to local government, to the Active Living and Transportation Commission, these are huge things for our young people to know."

In addition, the Mason City Police Department was also on hand to show students how radar guns are used when tracking driver's speeds.

The walking audits are part of the Healthy Mason City initiative.

