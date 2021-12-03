Clear

Giving the gift of life

After waiting 11 months for a type A kidney, a 30 year-old Plymouth man is receiving an extension of life thanks to a longtime family friend

Posted: Dec 3, 2021 2:08 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's one of the greatest gifts you can ever give someone - the gift of life. And just in time for Christmas, a Plymouth man is getting just that, thanks to the selfless act of a longtime friend. 

30 year-old Tyler Abundis is best described by his mother Brenda as full of life and energy.

"He's very happy, loves people. He loves music."

He has a rare condition called Lowe syndrome, which affects mostly males, and is prevalent in the general population in about 1 in every 500,000 people. 

"It affects the eyes, the bones and kidneys."

With the family finding out that his kidneys were operating at about 17%, they knew they needed to find a kidney and quickly. Fortunately, public support for the family's quest for a kidney was overwhelming: signs were posted around Mason City, asking to contact them if they had a 'type A' kidney, and a call to action was posted on a couple of vehicles, catching the attention of passing drivers, who would see the message and contact the family, sending their prayers and well wishes. In addition, family friends held a fundraiser in Plymouth ahead of the surgery.

"It was incredible, very touching."

After 11 months of waiting, they found a match in Carrie Shannon. A longtime family friend, she looked to see if she could be a match with Tyler, and found that she was a perfect match for Tyler in August after a series of tests in Iowa City.

"I went down there and went through a whole array of testing. They did some cross-match with Tyler and they said the odds of your kidney going directly into Tyler are slim to none. Turned out, by the way, you're an exact match for him, and your kidney is going directly into him. It just melted my heart."

She had never donated an organ before, and consulted with friends who have been through the experience.

"I found out that it's a pretty easy process. People that I've spoken to said it was one of the best decisions of their lives."

Two weeks ago, both underwent surgery. She describes her hospital experience as nothing short of amazing.

"They were upfront, honest, everything. Told me all the risks but were also very calming and soothing and letting me know what was going to happen, how it was going to happen, and how I was going to transition from two to one and recovery time."

Though the first few days recovering were tough, Carrie took comfort knowing that Tyler was doing so well thanks to her gift to extend his life.

"His hugs were thanks enough."

For those that have contemplated donating an organ, Carrie says it's worth it.

"The body is an amazing thing, from what I've learned. Donating part of your body to somebody else so they can continue their life...God created us with these certain parts that we can share with others if need be. Knowing that I only needed one to survive, and my other could let somebody else survive, that was everything to me."

Tyler is still recovering in Iowa City, and hopes to return home within a couple of weeks.

