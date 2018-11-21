Giving thanks: Some of our favorite feel-good stories from 2018

A tearful, unexpected reunion as Mason City woman who was deployed surprises kids at school

MASON CITY, Iowa – Tears filled Angelica Brager’s eyes. The same went for her daughter, Mia, and her son, Jayden.

After being deployed overseas in early December, Brager had not seen her two kids since late November of 2017.

The tearful reunion was one her kids didn’t see coming.

See the full story here: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/A-tearful-unexpected-reunion-Mason-City-woman-deployed-since-Dec-surprised-kids-at-school-493287611.html

North Iowa WW II veteran awarded France’s highest distinction for service

MANLY, Iowa - It's been years since he fought for his country.

A North Iowa veteran was awarded a high disctinction from France for his service during the Battle of the Bulge, one of the bloodiest battles in World War II.

93-year-old Marcus "Stub" Bartusek was awarded France's Legion of Honor, the highest distinction, for his service during the two month battle in the winter of 1944-1945.

"It's a once in a lifetime. It's really honorable."

See the full story here: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/World-War-II-veteran-awarded-Frances-highest-distinction-for-service-496413821.html

Osage student an inspiration to sports teams, community

OSAGE, Iowa – His enthusiasm is contagious.

“Ryan is the kind of guy that will come up to you – come up to me every Friday and tell us about how excited he is and how he plans to lose his voice at the game on Friday nights,” said Osage football head coach, Matt Finn.

Meet Ryan Hemann, a passionate Green Devils fan who suffers from Spinal Bifida.

“I think his story gives us great perspective to our athletes, too, and I think his great attitude reminder for us too of like, ‘hey, just enjoy the day, you know? Things could be worse,’” added Finn.

See the full story here: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Osage-student-named-football-honorary-captain-496459281.html

98-year-old Rochester woman recognized for volunteer work

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Gerry Hackman is a volunteer at the Women’s Shelter and Support Center in Rochester. There, she’s known as Grandma Gerry.

“I don't even know if staff here know her full name,” Suzie Christenson, Executive Director, said. “She does what grandmas do, she talks to the kids, she sits with them, she does puzzles.”

All as a volunteer. At 98-years-old, Grandma Gerry has been coming in about 5 hours a day, 4-5 days a week, for the past 17 years.

See the full story here: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/98-year-old-Rochester-woman-recognized-for-volunteer-work-496524001.html

North Iowa farmers come together to help a families finish the job in a time of need

DOUGHERTY, Iowa - North Iowa farmers banded together to help a family that recently suffered a deep loss.

Terry Boyle, who had a life-long love for farming, passed away at the beginning of September at the age of 69 due to an accident.

A group a friends and neighbors came together to harvest his corn and soybean crops, bringing along their tractors, combines and auger wagons.

See the full story here: http://www.kimt.com/content/news/Helping-a-late-farmers-family-harvest-497872021.html

HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa - Around 20 people came out with their combines and trucksThursday morning to finish this year's harvest for Denny Steiff, who passed way earlier this year after a brief bout with cancer.

Steiff's neighbor Kevin Lackore knew him all his life.

"As I knew Denny, he was a very caring person. He put his daughters right on top. If there was an event, he was always involved."

See the full story here: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Farmers-come-together-for-harvesting-fallen-farmers-crops-499357821.html

Southern MN man goes from homeless to giving back in his community

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rory Londer owns his own home improvement business in Rochester. But this isn’t where his story starts.

“It wasn't a long time ago, I know what it's like to be hungry I know what it's like to not have anything,” Londer said.

Londer battled alcohol and drug addiction, leading him into homelessness. He would go to a laundromat to stay warm, and frequented local shelters like Dorothy Day House.

“I remember one Thanksgiving when I was in the Dorothy Day, waking up and all the churches started bringing food,” he said. “I remember having this piece of fruit. It was the sweetest in my life to this day. And that sank so deep and sat so deep with me that I just never forgot it.”

See the full story here: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Rochester-man-gives-back-to-shelters-that-helped-him-and-you-can-join-him-500990491.html