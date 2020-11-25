Giving for Garrett blood donation challenge now underway at Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Every six minutes, a patient at Mayo Clinic needs a blood transfusion or blood products and that of course isn't possible without donors. Now, the Blood Donor Program is kicking off a new campaign to bring in more people who are willing to roll up their sleeve.

It's called Giving for Garrett and it's a way to bring in new donors. This year because of the pandemic, several blood drives were canceled, causing a low supply and the amount of regular donors coming in is lower than normal. Garrett Aakre is a donor service technician at the Blood Donor Program who knows first hand how important having enough blood supply is. He was diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma in May of 2019 and this month is his one year anniversary of being in remission. In the five months Aakre was being treated, he received nine units of blood. He said donors saved his life. "It doesn't just come out of thin air, we need people to voluntarily come in and stock our shelves," explained Aakre. "We can't replicate blood. There's always a need for it and you can't get it from anywhere else. It has to be somebody that's willing to come in and do a donation for us."

Aakre is encouraging everyone to donate if you're able to, especially now to keep up with the blood supply. "It only takes an hour of your time, so you might be able to donate with money or anything else, but donating with blood, you know exactly where it's going and the effect it's going to have on people," explained Aakre. "It took nine complete strangers to save my life. I don't know who they are, but just knowing that they took the time to come in and donate. It makes a difference to me and everyone that knows me."

Giving for Garrett runs through December 31st. If you would like to donate, you can make an appointment because walk-ins still aren't accepted. You can park in lot #6 right behind the Hilton Building downtown.