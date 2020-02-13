Clear
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month: Pat Joiner of Cresco

The Cresco resident volunteers her time in many ways including being a greeter at a local hospital, delivering Meals on Wheels, and putting together hygiene kits for girls in other countries.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 6:38 PM
Updated: Feb 13, 2020 7:18 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

CRESCO, Iowa - It takes a quick camera to capture all the places Pat Joiner goes to volunteer.

From delivering Meals on Wheels to simply pouring a cup of coffee, the Cresco resident is always thinking of others.

That's why her friend Deb Hovey nominated her for this award.

"I think every city should be blessed with people like Pat because we need people like her," Hovey said. "And I think it's only fair that she gets recognized for everything that she has done for everyone, all groups."

Joiner was overwhelmed with the recognition.

"I can't even begin to say how honored I am," Joiner said. "But I also know there are so many people that I work with that deserve it probably more than me. I wish they could all be recognized too."

Joiner is a greeter at the local hospital, sells pies for church, and puts together personal hygiene kits for girls in Third World countries. That's just a few of the things she's involved with.

She knows how important it is to show up.

"I know in some cases we are the only people that those people get to interact with and that's very important," Joiner said. "It's just very rewarding for me to help other people."

A retired hairdresser who's just as beautiful on the inside, as she is on the outside.

Each month, KIMT News 3 and our Giving Your Best partner Diamond Jo Casino recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community. If you'd like to nominate someone, click here.

