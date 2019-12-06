Clear

Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month: Jeanette Borchardt of Nora Springs

From serving up food to making quilts for those in hospice, Jeanette Borchardt knows the value of volunteering

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 12:52 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

NORA SPRINGS, Iowa - When it comes to volunteering, Jeanette Borchardt is the gold standard.

"She's kind of the mother of the community. A person that's always looking for a helping hand to help to do whatever's needed. Does it unconditionally," says Bill Shafer, who's wife nominated Borchardt.

"Jeanette is a person that does all the little things behind the scenes, which is a true volunteer. A person that doesn't want recognition."

It also helps that she lives next door to St. Luke's Church as well.

"Time is always very precious to anyone, but she's always willing to give it, which is something special."

The long time home care aid with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health has spent her time volunteering around the community, like serving food after church services, and being a part of a group that makes quilts for those who need them.

"We had people in need in the community, for hospice and other places too."

She knows the value of volunteering.

"We have to volunteer to make it in this world. Have to have volunteers."

But for her, it's all about gratitude.

"I'm thankful that I'm able to do what I can. The Lord has blessed me with good health, so I'll go as long as I can."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 12°
Snow returning for the next work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Making a difference this holiday season

Image

New loan program to help farmers

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Snow, cold on the horizon for next week

Image

RCTC with two All-Americans

Image

Almquist named NAHL Forward of the Month

Image

High intensity group workouts

Image

Trump Unity event

Image

Small bank security

Image

Giving the gift of going home

Community Events