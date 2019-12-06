Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month: Jeanette Borchardt of Nora Springs

NORA SPRINGS, Iowa - When it comes to volunteering, Jeanette Borchardt is the gold standard.

"She's kind of the mother of the community. A person that's always looking for a helping hand to help to do whatever's needed. Does it unconditionally," says Bill Shafer, who's wife nominated Borchardt.

"Jeanette is a person that does all the little things behind the scenes, which is a true volunteer. A person that doesn't want recognition."

It also helps that she lives next door to St. Luke's Church as well.

"Time is always very precious to anyone, but she's always willing to give it, which is something special."

The long time home care aid with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health has spent her time volunteering around the community, like serving food after church services, and being a part of a group that makes quilts for those who need them.

"We had people in need in the community, for hospice and other places too."

She knows the value of volunteering.

"We have to volunteer to make it in this world. Have to have volunteers."

But for her, it's all about gratitude.

"I'm thankful that I'm able to do what I can. The Lord has blessed me with good health, so I'll go as long as I can."