"Giving Tuesday": a day to spread kindness

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Today is "Giving Tuesday", a worldwide day devoted to generosity and kindness.

"Giving Tuesday" is held every year on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

The idea of today is to show you care in any way you can - whether that be giving some of what you have to others, helping out a neighbor or a stranger, or just making someone smile today.

Last year's "Giving Tuesday" resulted in some staggering statistics.

There were 240 community movements in the U.S. with over 33 million participants. Almost $25 billion was raised in 24 hours a year ago from today.

The number of lives changed? Countless.

Rebecca Snapp of Rochester's Salvation Army highlights that today is about more than just donating money.

"The big thing is we talk a lot about giving, but it's more than just giving financially," said Snapp. "Of course we want people to go on and donate, financial donations make such a big deal to every nonprofit, including ours. I think the other piece of it, though, is don't just give blindly. Go and take a look at what these organizations do."

Snapp said the timing of "Giving Tuesday" right after two big holiday shopping days is very intentional.

"We've all done a lot of shopping for other people, we've all gone and got our Christmas presents for our friends and family," said Snapp. "This is an opportunity to really think about people that are in your community that need a little bit of extra help, that need a hand up."