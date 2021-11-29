Give the gift of joy this season to the Ronald McDonald House

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It seems fitting that the Rochester Ronald McDonald House will celebrate its seventh year of the "Give Joy Gift Drive" campaign tomorrow on "Giving Tuesday."

"Giving Tuesday" is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving every year, encouraging people to do good and give back to their communities.

The "Give Joy Gift Drive" hosted by the Rochester Moms Blog community does just that.

The event will be held all day tomorrow for community members to donate toys and other gifts to the children and families staying at the Ronald McDonald House while they are receiving treatment in the Med City.

The campaign allows the children to experience some holiday magic while being away from home.

The house is asking for new, unwrapped toys and will be having a contactless drop-off this year to ensure that the guests at the Ronald McDonald House are safe.

Ronald McDonald House Development Director Jamie Bingner said they are in the most need of newborn and teen gifts.

"The holidays are always a stressful time, especially for families that find themselves traveling to Rochester for medical care," said Bingner. "There are a lot of unknowns and uncertainties. And one of the things that the house does is help to alleviate those uncertainties. We are so grateful for the generosity of our community."

You can also shop online and have your gift shipped directly to the Rochester Ronald McDonald House.