Give a little 'sole' through shoe donations

MASON CITY, Iowa - Back to school shopping likely has not yet started for families, but it's not too early to stock up on notebooks, erasers, and other essential supplies, as well as shoes.

The United Way of North Central Iowa is launching their 'Give a Little Sole' shoe drive. From now until the end of July, you can drop off new or lightly used athletic shoes such as sneakers and tennis shoes for Pre-K to high school seniors for those in Mason City, Garner, Clear Lake, Forest City and Charles City.

Angie Perez with the United Way says shoes can help boost a child's confidence when they return to school.

"Shoes are really important. It's like a key part of your outfit, and you want to feel confident walking into school not having a tattered or torn pair of shoes on the first day of school."

She notes of a need of shoes particularly in the older age group.

"When you think of donating kids shoes, they think of shoes for the little ones and that's great and awesome. But sometimes, people forget the teenagers. Some of the bigger sizes, boys in particular, we always run low on."

For a complete list of drop-off sites, click here. For those that donate at Clear Lake Bank & Trust, the bank will donate $5 for each pair to the United Way. Distribution will be held in August before the start of the school year.