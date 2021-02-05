Give Kids a Smile to provide free dental care for children

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Each year, dental professionals from across Minnesota participate in the Give Kids a Smile program, providing free dental care to children in need.

Give Kids a Smile was created by dentists who are offering two days of charity care.

The event takes place on the first Friday and Saturday of February.

Friday kids received first exams, fillings, and cleanings.

Executive Director of Children’s Dental Health Services in Rochester, Sarah Hayes says the cost of dental care can be too high for some families to manage.

Hayes says, "Prevention is much cheaper than restoration, so it's much more important to teach them young, provide that care, and help them learn so that they can have a lifetime of a healthy mouth."

She adds poor oral health in children can lead to infections that can spread.

“Children have died in the past because of not receiving oral care. So it's crucial that regular checkups, and preventative services are provided for these children."

1,500 children across Minnesota will receive care Friday and Saturday free of cost.

Other participating clinics in Give Kids a Smile can be found on the Minnesota Dental Association website. https://www.mndental.org/events/give-kids-a-smile/.